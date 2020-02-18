[getting-rid-of-face:-six,000-surgical-masks-stolen-from-kobe-hospital]

KOBE – A overall of 6,000 surgical masks have been misplaced at a healthcare facility in Kobe, it was learned Tuesday.

Hyogo Prefectural Police are investigating the incident as a theft case.

The masks, really worth ¥40,000, experienced been saved at a equipment space on the third floor of Japanese Crimson Cross Kobe Clinic, medical center officers stated.

4 of the 12 boxes of masks were being gone. Each and every box had 30 offers, which each individual contained 50 masks. The space is commonly locked, the officers mentioned.

A healthcare facility employee discovered Thursday that some boxes were being lacking, and the clinic described the incident to the law enforcement station Monday.

The incident is “regrettable” despite the fact that the medical center has ample masks for its employees, an official reported.

The incident happened at a time when Japan sees a scarcity of facial area masks amid the continuing unfold of the new coronavirus originating in China.