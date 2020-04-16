Getty Galaxy owner Manoj Desai struggling to pay staff for locksmith, Bollywood actors for not giving support

The coronavirus epidemic stops the whole world. From day-to-day wages to business owners, everyone has suffered a huge loss these days. Private companies are shooting people down and the government is cutting the pay for their workers. Added to this is the popular Bandra Theater Getty Galaxy owner Manoj Desai who is struggling to pay his workers salaries.

Yes, you read correctly. Getty is the oldest movie in Mumbai and is always houseful on the first day when any Bollywood movie is released. Not only that, Bollywood celebrities have also come to see the craze in their own film Getty.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Desai said that none of the Bollywood artists offered support. “I do not want to leave anyone under the direction of our Prime Minister. I am taking bankruptcy for the next few months. I want to maintain all my staff. How will they manage their homes if I do not let them go home?”

He added, “When their films are released, they are left in the gateway to see the crowd. They report that the crowd at Gaiety is yardstick to determine the success of the film, but no one has offered support yet.”

Well, we hope that the Bollywood community helps those in need in the crisis. Getty is undoubtedly one of the best cinema houses in Mumbai and witnesses great crowds every Friday when the movie is released. We hope Mr. Desai gets help soon!

