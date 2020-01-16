Gettysburg re-enactment was canceled due to Glenn Beck’s visit to Gettysburg, but promised for 2021

Dustin Heisey, organizer of Gettysburg Reenactment, wants everyone to know that he is not interested in the politics surrounding Glenn Beck’s visit to Gettysburg.

He also wants everyone to understand that he is not giving up organizing the re-enactment, even though he canceled it this year in the light of the Beck event.

“I think the biggest thing is that we don’t stop or anything,” said Heisey.

Heisey is aware that the decision to cancel the Gettysburg re-enactment for 2020 is increasingly criticized, especially after he promised to continue the event last year when the Gettysburg Anniversary Committee announced that it would no longer be organized. However, when he heard that the “Restoring the Covenant” event with Glenn Beck came to Gettysburg the same weekend the re-enactment was scheduled, Heisey was concerned about security.

Read more about Heisey’s vision for the Gettysburg reenactment.

“We are more concerned about what will happen to law enforcement, you know, emergency services, traffic control. You know, things like that,” he said.

Heisey is also concerned about the safety of his participants and the crowd that would come to watch them.

“Safety is first and foremost, you know. I don’t want to risk anyone coming up for an event that I’m advertising or advertising and that feels like I have to look over my shoulder. I want that they do it. ” Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…7805 & lang = DE To create such an atmosphere, we would have to create ten times more security, “he said, adding that more security would also mean higher costs ,

Natalie Buyny from Destination Gettysburg told FOX43 that the “Restoring the Covenant Event” with Glenn Beck is expected to attract almost 20,000 people to Gettysburg on the weekend of July 4th. She said an economic upturn is also expected for the area as the crowd visits Gettysburg’s attractions and the culinary scene.

“We encourage everyone to come here and experience history along with our other activities,” she said, adding that there are a lot of things to do in Gettysburg on July 4th.

According to Buyny, Gettysburg plans to increase security this weekend, and law enforcement agencies are working closely with the event coordinators to organize the response.

However, Heisey expressed concerns that the weekend could be politically affected and possibly distracted from the historical importance of the reenactment.

“We don’t want to incorporate that into our event by leaving everything on the field to people who have lost their lives, so we can’t take such risks,” said Heisey.

Heisey wants everyone to know that he feels obliged to put the re-enactment back into reality. He said he has spent the past few months on the phone and making trips to secure financial support and land. He said he even found a likely location for the 2021 reenactment at 965 Pumping Station Road.

But even if a similar situation arises next year, he promises that he won’t cancel again.

“This (the Glenn Beck event) is only supposed to be a one-time event. You know, I don’t see this as an annual matter. And we as employees have decided that even if this situation recurs, we won’t cancel. We will just go through it because we have more time to make the necessary adjustments, “said Heisey.

Officials with Destination Gettysburg said that they too are looking forward to the staging taking shape in 2021.

“I think next year’s reenactment will be bigger and better if you trigger next year. And I think it’s going to be a great event,” said Buyny.

Heisey said he had already organized reenactment events and had attended reenactment events since he was 14. For 2021 he wants to put the Gettysburg re-enactment in a historical context with more teaching and interaction between participants and spectators. His team is already looking for scenarios that correspond to the country’s terrain and is investigating possible pyrotechnics.

Heisey thanks everyone who supported him. But for his critics, he said, “Give me a chance. Trust me a bit. You know, we are determined to do this. We are determined to do this.”

,