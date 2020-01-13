Gettysburg wrestling motivates for district success

Loading...

GETTYSBURG – It’s mid-January and we now have a very good idea of ​​who the rivals in District III team wrestling will be. The Gettysburg Warriors are a new class 3A force.

Coach Chris Haines and his crew cast a few eyes in 2019 in search of a district title. They are not happy with the victories, but collect tons of bonus points by decorating their opponents. Year to year incremental growth with the right fuel to motivate the warriors.

“I think the biggest difference between last year’s and this year’s crew is that we’re one year older and our kids aren’t as stressed as last year,” said Coach Haines. “I think a lot of stress among the younger children has meant that they are not realizing their potential. This year, they’re just concentrating on wrestling well.”

“Last year, we didn’t achieve our district champions goal,” added Warriors Junior Max Gourley. “We definitely got pretty close, and I think that definitely gave us fire this year to move us to this district championship.”