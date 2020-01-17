Gettysburgs Delawder puts De-Law on the mat and is number 1 among women in the nation

GETTYSBURG, Adams County – Since the second grade, Gettysburg junior wrestler Montana Delawder, who didn’t even know what wrestling was, saw a flyer that caught her eye and brought it home to her parents.

She has no wrestler experience. At the time, her parents didn’t even know if girls could wrestle. They took Montana with them to open gyms. There she fell in love with sports.

Now she is the country’s best wrestler in the 112-pound weight class.

In summer, Montana won the women’s free-style junior championship in Fargo, North Dakota. You would never have thought that a simple sheet of paper would eventually become a national championship. As a freshman two years ago, she was the first girl to qualify for the District 3 AAA District Championships.

“Montana is unique. We have said it for several years. It is the centerpiece of the program, so to speak, because it is the emotional leader who excites and excites everyone, ”said Chris Haines, Gettysburg’s wrestling head coach, and she is inspired and motivated by the mat. “

Montana doesn’t mind wrestling with the boys.

“Wrestling makes you a lot harder, I think, and makes me a lot better than wrestlers. I’ve been with them for so long, they’re like my family. We all go through the same thing. We all know what is going through each other so we all understand each other, “she said.

But Montana is one of half a dozen girls on the Warriors team. A role model for some, but only a competitor for them.