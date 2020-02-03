GFRIEND opens on the support of Big Hit Entertainment and Bang Shi Hyuk for his return

GFRIEND shared their positive experience working with Big Hit Entertainment and Bang Shi Hyuk on their new album.

On February 3, GFRIEND held a press conference to mark the release of their new mini-album “Labyrinth”. As this is the first return of the girl group since Big Hit Entertainment acquired their Source Music agency, members have been asked about any changes and their experiences so far.

When asked what it was like, Umji explained, “For this album, we received assistance from Bang Shi Hyuk, as well as producers and visual producers of Big Hit, on many topics such as the production of album, photos and videos. So we have the impression that the global story that we are trying to tell through this album and the content that we have created have been strengthened and have become more defined. “

Sowon said, “We haven’t met Bang Shi Hyuk yet. But he shared kind words with us through agency staff. He said: “GFRIEND has an irreplaceable charm that only GFRIEND has, and I hope we can create more content that highlights this charm”, and said that they would continue to support us both materially and morally . It gives us a lot of strength and motivates us to work harder. “

She also talked about Bang Shi Hyuk’s participation in their new album, saying, “Bang Shi Hyuk and all the staff members put a lot of effort into our album. He participated in the writing of the lyrics and the production of the album, so that we can feel his support for us. From the moment we started to prepare this album so far, we have felt so satisfied and we are delighted with what will happen in the future. “

Yuju added, “I feel the same. We are grateful to have received so much help, and I think it will help us work harder. “

GFRIEND will return on February 3 at 6 p.m. KST with mini album “Labyrinth” and title “Crossroads”. They were originally supposed to organize a fan display at 8 p.m. KST, but it was announced that it would take place without an audience and broadcast on V Live due to public health problems related to the coronavirus.

Source (1) (2)

