GFRIEND shares what his dorm life looks like + Fangirls Over IU and (G) I-DLE

GFRIEND rang on their return with an appearance on “Idol Room”!

The group of girls appeared as guests in the February 4 episode of “Idol Room”, after their return with “Crossroads”. They talked about finally having their own rooms in their dorm, sharing that their house is now split into two floors, with Sowon, SinB and Eunha living upstairs and Yerin, Umji and Yuju living downstairs.

They revealed that the two floors have different vibrations and that they do not often go out of their individual rooms. Yuju explained, “The rooms on the lower level are almost like goshiwons.” A goshiwon is a type of accommodation with small rooms usually rented by students studying for an important exam.

Yuju said, “Even if we have something to say, we don’t open the door and just talk from the outside.” Umji intervened, “We just send text messages if we have something to say. We even give up TV to whoever started watching first.”

Regarding the top floor, Sowon shared: “Only SinB and I hang out in the living room and Eunha doesn’t come out.” However, Eunha replied, “Sowon continues to watch strange dramas. She finds dramas that have gone beyond their time, such as “Boys Over Flowers”. Rather than arguing, Sowon went on hilariously, “” Legend of the Patriots “is my favorite drama of all time. I hope everyone watches it at least once. “

Umji also explained why she offered IU a gopchang (small grilled intestines) tie, which IU recently talked about on a radio show. She commented, “Going to concerts is tiring, so I wanted to give her a practical gift that would make her smile.” Umji added, “I’ll take care of her rubber bands from now on.”

Yuju also joined the fangirling, describing his admiration for (G) I-DLE. She shared, “Shuhua and Soojin are so cute together.” Sowon confirmed, “Even in the waiting room, she listens to (G) I-DLE songs. She even watches their reality show. Yuju left a video message to the group, sharing, “I want to produce music with Soyeon in the future. I really love you. To really prove her fan status, she danced perfectly on the successes of (G) I-DLE “HANN” and “LATATA”.

SinB also shared his thoughts on his debut as a solo model, after becoming the face of a casual clothing brand alongside Rowoon of SF9. She explained that she used to model children’s clothing, revealing that she believed she had become the model because “I wear jeans more than my members at events or other work. “

