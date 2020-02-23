[gfriend-talks-about-modifications-in-most-recent-album-and-secrets-to-group’s-good-results]

GFRIEND confirmed off some elegant looks for Cosmopolitan journal!

The lady team is now marketing their most up-to-date title observe “Crossroads” and has racked up a total of 64 new music exhibit wins so much.

In an accompanying job interview, the users shared their feelings on their most recent launch and potential hopes. About their most up-to-date mini album “Labyrinth,” Umji reported, “We showed the story of a girl’s growth from our debut until finally now. This album appears to be back again on the approach of that progress and captures the times we struggled to determine out how we ought to transfer forward.”

As for their principle, Sowon explained, “Until now, we wore tight-fitting apparel to pull off our choreography. But this time, we wore outsized jackets and boyish white shirts in our music video clip, album jacket, and stages. We tried one thing new in our new music and fashion.”

It has now been over 5 decades considering the fact that GFRIEND’s debut, and the group spoke about contemplating each individual other as good friends and household as the solution to their teamwork. “It’s unique for each individual member, but some of us have recognized every single other for 10 yrs,” mentioned Yerin. “I truly feel the most snug and have entertaining when we’re jointly, so I ponder exactly where I’d be ready to fulfill buddies like this once more.”

GFRIEND has acquired many nicknames during their promotions. “I like the description that we have superior B-facet tracks,” exposed Eunha. “It implies that all of the tracks on our album are superior along with the title track.” Yuju extra, “There are several rather expressions in the lyrics of GFRIEND’s music. ‘Navillera’ was even integrated in a faculty textbook. In ‘Crossroads,’ there are the lyrics ‘No subject wherever I go, it variations into you.’ It’s good when I’m singing it, listening to it, or just looking through it as a sentence.”

GFRIEND’s agency Source New music was acquired by Significant Hit Entertainment in July 2019, earning “Labyrinth” the very first release as a collaboration between the two businesses. “All of the individuals who labored on this album were the same, so I could not actually feel a difference,” explained Umji. “But I believed that we’d be in a position to give a improved impression with the agency’s assist and CEO Bang Shi Hyuk’s enthusiastic participation in the tune and album output.”

When questioned what they consider people today anticipate from GFRIEND, SinB answered, “I examine a remark that said this is the most GFRIEND-like album. They also say that our signature too much to handle feelings is a notion only GFRIEND can express. I believe the general public plainly sees our one of a kind properties. We want to clearly show GFRIEND’s expansion without letting down those anticipations.”

GFRIEND’s interview and pictorial can be identified in the March 2020 difficulty of Cosmopolitan. Check out out the “Crossroads” MV here!

Resource (one)