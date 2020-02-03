GFRIEND talks about preparing to return, reactions to “Carrefour”, and more

On February 3, GFRIEND organized a V Live broadcast of their showcase for their new album “回: LABYRINTH”.

Kim Shin Young congratulated them on their return and said, “I heard that the atmosphere at your fan meeting was really good. Has anything changed by then? “

Yuju said, “Our youngest member, Umji, wrote surprise letters for everyone today and distributed them. Eunha was so moved that she cried. “Umji said,” She didn’t even finish reading it before crying. “It was an unexpected letter.”

Regarding their new album, Sowon explained, “It’s an album that tells the story of a young girl who is growing up as an adult and has to make a choice about her future. It contains our complicated feelings about the type of stories we want to tell as we leave our innocent days. “

Kim Shin Young mentioned that the new album worked well on the music charts and that the reaction was very positive. Umji said, “My eyes were drawn to comments that said (the album) was crazy and powerful. It gave me confidence. Eunha said, “My older brother said he liked the album. I didn’t have time to read or respond to her message properly, ”and I sent her a heart gesture instead.

Kim Shin Young mentioned the choreography and said, “In terms of details and composition, it’s a performance that only GFRIEND can do.”

Eunha said, “I really wanted to portray the feeling of ‘crossroads’ to fit the concept. I went with a “harder” hairstyle and changed the dye color every day. Tomorrow I think it will be a lighter pink. “

Sowon said, “I haven’t really changed much. I didn’t know I would try red hair at first. I discolored my hair a lot, so no matter what color I tried, it came out yellow. So I tried red hair. The concept director said he wanted the dye to discolor faster. “

SinB said, “We haven’t spent as much time on performance as people would think. I think we practiced for about a week and a half. “

About their title, “Crossroads,” said Yuju, “It’s a song that you like best if you listen to it. There are certain foods that get strong at first, but get better when you keep on eat them. The song is like that. “

SinB said, “When I heard it for the first time, I wanted to hear it again.” Eunha added, “When you listen to it, there are a lot of little details you notice. A lot of work has gone into the arrangement so that you can hear our message not only in the lyrics but also in the arrangement. “

Sowon said, “The rhythm under the song is subdivided. You may not hear it at first, but once you start hearing it, you are even more drawn to the song. Umji said, “If you focus on the song while listening, you end up taking a deep breath afterward.

Check out the GFRIEND MV for “Crossroads” here!

Source (1) (2)

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

How do you feel in this article?