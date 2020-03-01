gfriend-tearfully-reveals-the-compliments-they-want-to-listen-to-on-“ask-us-anything”

GFRIEND received emotional although opening up about their feelings on “Ask Us Anything.”

On the February 29 episode of the JTBC selection clearly show, GFRIEND appeared as guests on the program’s new “Career Center” phase. For the duration of the display, host Jang Sung Kyu questioned the associates to title the words they wanted to hear that would bring them energy and joy.

Yerin went initially, expressing, “I feel ‘thank you’ is a small but actually good phrase.” The hosts then explained to Yerin, “Thank you,” and she smiled as she mentioned the words and phrases back again to them.

Eunha claimed, “I want to hear the terms, ‘You’re a genuinely valuable man or woman.’” The hosts recurring these text to her, and SinB carefully caressed her facial area. Eunha then burst into laughter and joked, “It sounds tacky.”

Sowon remarked, “I believe this phrase may possibly be tricky to say, but I [want to hear the words] ‘Your mothers and fathers elevated you definitely very well.’” She then covered her eyes with her fingers, stating, “I assume I’m going to cry.”

When the hosts instructed her the terms she wished to hear, Sowon burst into tears, and Jang Sung Kyu handed her tissues even though telling her it was okay to cry. Jeong Sewoon commented, “I’m sure your parents are genuinely very pleased of you.”

SinB shared, “This is a thing I also want to tell the other users, but ‘You’re accomplishing properly. It’s all right.’ I needed to hear this as nicely.” The hosts suggested that the users say the phrase to one a further, and GFRIEND recurring the words in unison as they patted every single other on the again. SinB wiped absent her tears, and Sowon passed down the box of tissues.

Umji reported with a laugh, “I assume I have to have to get into account the rationale for our Tv set visual appeal nowadays, so [I want to hear] ‘Daebak [big success] with ‘Crossroads.’” Introducing their new song to the program’s viewers, she included, “‘Crossroads,’ the title keep track of to our hit album ‘Labyrinth’ that will begin a new chapter for GFRIEND.”

Sowon joked, “She appears like a salesperson.” The team then finished the segment by shouting “Big results with ‘Crossroads’” in unison.

