Ghana discontinues IPO sale for mining

Ghana has temporarily suspended sales of $ 750 million in a gold mining fund.

Bloomberg cites sources close to the development and reports that the delay followed the Ghana’s government’s review of the rules and processes that require royalties to be paid.

The Fund is expected to be listed as a special purpose vehicle for a double listing on the London and London Stock Exchanges

Bloomberg’s other reports, which identify the fund, will be structured to receive royalties and dividends from these inflows. This prompted the government to review whether its systems were robust enough to secure all due revenue.

Bloomberg, the West African nation, reports that it has the Bank of America Corp. selected to lead plans for the double listing in London and the local stock exchange.

The sale of the shares planned for this month was postponed to March with knowledge of the development, according to sources.

The proposed listing could be London’s largest sale of mining stocks in more than two years after En + Group raised $ 1.5 billion in November 2017 from the sale of global deposit revenue, Bloomberg reports.

Gold rose 4 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to an average of $ 1,329 per troy ounce, reflecting stronger investment demand, rising inflation, and a weaker US dollar. Gold is expected to rise from $ 1,293 a troy ounce in 2017 to an average of $ 1,346 a troy ounce in 2018 before falling slightly to $ 1,302 a troy ounce in 2019.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., Newmont Corp. and Gold Fields Ltd. are among the mining companies with assets in Ghana.

Ghana is the largest gold producer in Africa with a production of 4.8 million ounces in 2018 and for the first time exceeds the total production of 4.2 million ounces in South Africa.

According to the country’s mining chamber, gold production in Ghana increased by 12% in 2018.

“It is an important part of our portfolio and from a geological point of view, we see very good potential to expand further,” said Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg in an interview. “We are very happy to be working in Ghana.”