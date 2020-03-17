Ghanaian elder uses coronavirus address to call ‘demon’ people

Ghana’s Chief Minister Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nu Sharubutu. (YouTube / Image)

In a statement calling on the country to abide by the President’s directive on coronavirus, the Ghanaian general has also described LGBT + people as “demons”.

Sheikh Dr Osamanu Sharubutu addressed the country via a house from his house, after Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo banned regular meetings at mosques, weddings and other meetings.

“This is a difficult time in Ghana but to be safe, all right, all Muslims go according to what President Akufo-Addo said yesterday,” Sharubutu said.

The chief imam used the word to ask for handcuffs to be placed outside the mosque and for political parties to stop using the coronavirus as a reference.

Also, ironically, he used his television to urge President Akufo-Addo to ban any meetings of LGBT people – saying it was “demonic” and “shameful” for Muslims to engage in sexual misconduct.

“Almighty God created man to be male. It is against white Quaran to get into such unacceptable behavior. I urge everyone not to do so,” Sharubutu said.

Ghana still has a colonial-era law on same-sex marriage.

Sharubutu’s comments came after the international conference on LGBT + rights in Ghana was shut down after the religious establishment.

The same complaint also included another senior imam who called LGBT + people “demons”.

The Pan Africa ILGA (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association) is scheduled to hold its 2020 annual meeting in Accra, Ghana, in July. It would have been the first council meeting held in West Africa.

The conference aims to create a pathway for LGBT + Africa rights throughout the world, to protect young people coming to the right line and to increase awareness of LGBT + across the continent.

But Ashanti regional director Imam Sheihk Muumin Abdul Haroun, a prominent religious leader in the country, promised to block the assembly of “demons” from coming to Ghana.

Confirming that the LGBT + conference was banned, a spokesman for the Ghana Ministry of Defense, Children and Public Security told Reuters: (()) The Government of Ghana will not allow the conference (and) it is. “

When asked why, he simply replies: “Not because of the coronavirus.”