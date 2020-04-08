GHL Methods, Takaful Ikhlas and Senang provide microfinance solutions | Dollars

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — GHL Techniques Bhd (GHL Methods) has partnered with Takaful Ikhlas Normal Bhd (Takaful Ikhlas) and Senangnvs Sdn Bhd (Senang) to offer microfinance providers to modest and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-business people.

In a joint assertion nowadays, GHL, Takaful Ikhlas and Senang mentioned expert services offered are aimed at easing the stress confronted by SMEs and micro-business people in the course of the COVID-19 outbreak and the motion constraints.

“These benefit-additional products and services will protect an considerable selection of economical products and solutions from micro-insurance policy, micro-lending to micro-prosperity management,” it mentioned.

GHL Systems team main executive officer (CEO) Danny Leong mentioned leveraging on the provision of economic protection by Takaful Ikhlas and paired with digital automation by Senang, the collaboration is poised to participate in its portion in encouraging SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs to journey through the fiscal storm.

Takaful Ikhlas president and CEO Eddy Azly Abidin said digital platforms perform a crucial position in making sure that small business transactions are capable to be carried out seamlessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result, this partnership with GHL Units and Senang is timely and we look forward to providing our modern and detailed takaful options to the SMEs, particularly through this hard time,” he explained.

Senang co-founder Sharian Raj mentioned the partnership with GHL is an ethos of the company’s double base-line effect model of creating it commercially practical for corporates while increasing the fiscal wellness of SMEs and micro business owners in Malaysia. — Bernama