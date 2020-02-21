[ghosn-postpones-fit-seeking-retirement-spend-from-renault]

File image exhibits former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arriving to provide a news meeting at the Lebanese Push Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon January eight, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 21 — Attorneys for Carlos Ghosn currently delayed a lawsuit trying to get a significant retirement payout from his former employer Renault, stating the French carmaker had not given them sufficient time to get ready arguments.

The court docket in Boulogne-Billancourt, close to Renault’s headquarters exterior Paris, granted the ask for for a lot more time, placing a new hearing day for April 17.

“We acquired Renault’s arguments only on Monday, and owning just 4 days to reply to 20 web pages of arguments is evidently not ample,” Ghosn’s lawyer Laetitia Ternisien informed reporters soon after the hearing.

Ghosn is seeking a €250,000 (US$270,000) retirement payout, which Renault refuses to fork out simply because it claims the former CEO was forced to quit following his shock November 2018 arrest in Japan on costs of economical misconduct.

The previous sector titan claims he retired in thanks kind on his own accord.

He also seeks a a lot larger prize — a supplementary pension of 774,774 euros for every year for the relaxation of his life, as properly as 380,000 shares granted for achieving overall performance targets.

At latest price ranges, that inventory grant would be well worth around 12 million euros.

Meanwhile, Ghosn also faces a French inquiry around two events he threw at the Palace of Versailles, such as his opulent 2016 marriage, allegedly financed in element by Renault funds.

He is also getting investigated by France’s tax fraud place of work around suspicious economical transactions among Renault and its distributor in the Gulf condition of Oman, and about contracts signed by Renault and Nissan’s Dutch subsidiary RNBV.

In Japan, he even now faces multiple fees boasting he less than-claimed millions of dollars in salary as chairman of Renault’s alliance spouse Nissan.

He has denied all the charges, but fled to his indigenous Lebanon late past yr prior to he could encounter trial. — AFP