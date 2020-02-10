Ghosn used the Nissan Mitsubishi company to raise wages, lawyers say money

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a press conference in the Lebanese press syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon, on January 8, 2020. – Reuters picture

AMSTERDAM, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Carlos Ghosn, the fleeting former auto manager, used a Nissan-Mitsubishi joint venture to raise his salary, effectively reclaim his wage cuts, and cover personal tax liability today.

Ghosn, former chairman of the alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, was arrested in Japan in 2018 for financial misconduct, but fled to Lebanon last December.

He denied any wrongdoing, including the manner in which he was compensated, and has since instituted legal proceedings against the companies on the grounds that he was illegally released. One of the cases is in the Netherlands, where Japanese companies have made new applications today.

Without the knowledge of the board of directors of Nissan and Mitsubishi, Ghosn granted himself a salary and a bonus totaling 7.3 million euros (RM 33.1 million).

The companies had previously contested these payments.

The lawyers argued in the arguments presented to the Dutch court that Ghosn had received compensation from the Nissan-Mitsubishi joint venture to offset a cut in its publicly announced profits, which he agreed to when he resigned as Nissan CEO in April 2017.

Representatives of the Ghosn team of lawyers said the allegations of unknown or unjustified payments were unfounded. They attended the Amsterdam District Court hearing in connection with Ghosn’s unlawful dismissal suit.

“We do not deny that Mr. Ghosn received a good salary,” said lawyer Roeland de Mol. “But it was a difficult task to get French and Japanese companies to work together. He didn’t retire to play golf after stepping down as Nissan’s CEO. “

Nissan-Mitsubishi’s lawyer, Eelco Meerdink, said there was also evidence that Ghosn caused the alliance to pay a personal French tax liability of € 498,000 in 2018 and arranged for his salary to be prepaid in 2019 had to avoid a planned increase in Dutch income tax rates.

“Ready for a fight”

The allegations came when Ghosn’s team of lawyers contested his dismissal of Nissan and Mitsubishi during the court hearing in Amsterdam, the first public hearing on the case, after the former manager filed a lawsuit against the companies last July.

Ghosn is demanding 15 million euros in damages from Japanese automakers who have violated Dutch labor law.

Ghosn’s lawyers, after an investigation by Nissan-Mitsubishi, called for the release of internal documents related to his dismissal, which the automaker used to justify his dismissal based on allegations of financial misconduct.

The Ghosn team of lawyers alleged that he was wrongly dismissed as the chairman of Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, registered in the Netherlands, because he was not told the details of the allegations. His lawyers say the documents show that the companies were informed of his activities.

“Nissan and Mitsubishi publicly shamed Ghosn,” de Mol told the court. “Your reports and allegations were never brought to Ghosn. There was no due process. “

De Mol said he was pushing for a “full debate on the reasons for Ghosn’s release”. We need the information in his file to do that. Mr. Ghosn is ready for a fight. “

Nissan-Mitsubishi’s lawyer, Meerdink, rejected the demands of the Ghosn team of lawyers, saying that the reasons for the layoff were clear and his lawyers were “undertaking a fishing expedition”.

The Amsterdam court announced that the decision on documents would be postponed until Nissan and Mitsubishi filed their complaint about the reasons for Ghosn’s release, which is expected on March 26. – Reuters

