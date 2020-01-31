Ghost Grl ‘Rewired’ songwriting with distinctive sounds

The bands booked to play the Boston Music Awards 2018 filled the House of Blues with volume and wild energy. Hiphoptitan Oompa brought the noise, the funk and the knowledge. Party Bois found a rare connection between unbridled punk and carefully constructed dance grooves. Ghost Grl did not compete with these fire-breathing rock and rap monsters.

But, armed with only her voice, guitar and tight folk-indie compositions, Gianna Botticelli, who makes music under the name Ghost Grl, dominated the space for her short set. Emotionally and patiently, cutting her songs into the roar of drinkers and animated conversation at the back bars; With talent, dedication and art, Botticelli matched the intensity of the other acts on the BMA bill.

“I’ve always played alone, it actually eases my personal fear,” she said. “When I started, it was super nerve racking, but now I like to play alone, I just want to trust myself.”

Botticelli, based in Boston, started writing in her early teens. She taught herself the guitar and, without worrying about theory, she composed on the basis of feeling. She picked up her first release, 2013 ‘Settle’, with simple folk songs, vocals, acoustic guitar and smart, clean melodies. Since then the basic elements have remained the same, but Ghost Grl has developed a distinctive sound: layers of reverb and echo accumulate on every song of the upcoming EP “Rewired”, while ambient sounds, digital sounds and breezes blow through the tracks.

“Rewired” officially drops on February 11 and Ghost Grl celebrates the release with a show of February 13 on the Lily Pad at Inman Square in Cambridge.

“Like most artists, I am happiest with my most recent release, so I see these new songs as a representation of how I’m constantly growing,” said Botticelli. “With this I wanted to add a spatiality, a gravity. I wanted more textures, more explosive parts. “

It is quite a challenge given that Botticelli and her co-producers Kevin Klein and Alex Allinson have built up most of ‘Rewired’ from only voice and guitar. They added more instrumentation to a few tracks – the drums that crash on the crescendo of “Enough” stand out as an important addition – but the fireworks come primarily from Botticelli.

“I have never been great in the technical (parts of) music,” she said. “I constantly throw my guitar in a new mood and see what I come up with. Not knowing (music theory) has been useful. I do not follow any classification when I write. I like a continuous flow, let a number run out, maybe a chorus at the end of an instrumental change to mark the end. “

“But I don’t want it to get boring,” she added. “I could use a heavier reverb or change a strumming pattern to make a song more dynamic.”

Boring has not been a problem. Over the past two years, at the BMAs and Passim’s Campfire Festival and the Bust Out Boston fest at Brighton Music Hall, opening for hip hop queens or playing with old Cambridge folkies, Ghost Grl has filled rooms with its slow-burning bang.

Ghost Grl, with 5 Feet Small, on the Lilypad, Cambridge, February 13. Tickets: $ 10 donation; lilypadinman.com.