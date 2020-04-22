Ghost Inside returns with new single “Aftermath”, their first material after a fatal bus crash

The Ghost Inside talked about their new album in detail and shared their first single, “Aftermath,” their first material since participating in the fatal disaster nearly five years ago.

In November 2015, a Los Angeles tour bus collided with a tractor trailer, killing both drivers. Drummer Andrei Tkachik lost one leg as a result of the collision.

Earlier last year, Ghost Inside teased their return to social media. Through various messages, they rehearsed and worked in the studio. In July, they returned to the stage for a one-off show in Los Angeles.

Now, yesterday they released their fifth studio album. Ghost Inside will arrive on June 5th through Epitaph.

The first single, “Aftermath,” comes with an accompanying video that begins with news footage taken after the bus crash. As the music dies down, we turn to singer Jonathan Vigil, who performs the same way. Later, studio clips are interspersed with footage detailing the weaver’s recovery process.

“I don’t need to sing about defeat / Triumph over tragedy,” Vigil sings in the track.

“Ghost Inside” is said to consist of 11 songs of “determination, determination, reflection and an approach of hope” – a full list of tracks can be found below.



1. 1333

2. Still alive

3. Outcasts

4. Pressure point

5. Overstatement

6. Make or break

7. Invisible

8. One choice

9. Phoenix rise

10. Start over

11. Consequences

“This album is not about what happened to us,” said bassist Jim Riley. “We’re not lost in one day. It’s about our journey, our growth and who we are.”

Talking about the census record, he explained: “We went into the writing process, knowing full well that every song and every lyrics would be influenced by what we went through, but we strive to be relevant to everyone.

“With Aftermath, we allow us to be much more personal – we tell our story. So when it came time to choose the first song to share with the world, we thought it would be Aftermath.”

Riley added, “Consistency” is a complete catharsis for us. We release it all in a song so it doesn’t spill inside of us, and we can heal and move on, because after all, the bit goes on. “

In 2018, The Ghost Inside told fans that they still had a future, though they were “not sure exactly what it looks like.”