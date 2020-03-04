[GHOST Introduces PAPA EMERITUS IV At Remaining Live performance Of ‘Prequelle’ Album Cycle: Online video, Shots]

At its live performance earlier tonight (Tuesday, March 3) in Mexico Town, GHOST launched the new character who will entrance the band in the course of its up coming album cycle: Papa Emeritus IV.

Video footage and pics of the major reveal can be seen down below. (Image higher than courtesy of Summa Inferno)

GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge executed as a “new” Papa Emeritus on each and every of the band’s 1st three LPs, with each variation of Papa replacing the 1 that came just before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia just before the launch of 2018’s “Prequelle” album.

Final Oct, Forge confirmed to U.K.’s Kerrang! magazine that there would be a new character fronting GHOST by the time the group’s subsequent LP sees the mild of working day. Forge explained: “I just know that man or woman will have the name Papa Emeritus IV. It will be the fourth Papa Emeritus. But who that is, we will not know nevertheless.”

Back in September, Tobias instructed Illinois’s Herald-Whig that GHOST will do “certainly zero” touring in 2020 as he turns his awareness to the band’s future studio album.

The Pulse Of Radio questioned Forge if he’s alright with acquiring his lifetime planned out decades in advance. “I prefer it that way,” he reported. “When I experienced no options in any way, I did not get something done. And I’m guaranteed that 1 working day when we’re not in need and all of this may possibly be over, I am going to have plenty of time to assume about that.”

“Prequelle” debuted at No. three on the Billboard 200 and characteristics the chart-topping singles “Rats” and “Dance Macabre”.

In December 2018, GHOST nabbed two Grammy nominations, “Ideal Rock Album” for “Prequelle” and “Finest Rock Song” for “Rats”.

Four many years in the past, GHOST became the initially Swedish rock band at any time to earn a Grammy — 2016’s “Greatest Steel General performance” for the tune “Cirice”.

Un mejor vistazo al nuevo Papa Emeritus IV de Ghost que hizo su debut está noche en México ??? pic.twitter.com/rDJwOuCS5n — Summa Inferno (@summainferno) March four, 2020