‘Ghost Kitchens’ set up shop in shopping centers

Builders build kitchens in empty shopping malls to fulfill orders for food delivery. This is a new strategy to serve the thriving business segment of bringing restaurant dishes to people’s homes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday (February 2).

Two industries that are changing forever through e-commerce – restaurants and shopping centers – are jointly developing an affordable system to meet the growing demand for online food delivery. So-called “ghost” kitchens can take over retail, shopping center and warehouse space that are abandoned by struggling traders.

The developer Simon Property Group and the hotelier Accor informed the WSJ that together with the hotel company SBE Entertainment Group they are developing around 200 ghost kitchens in shopping centers and hotels. The first kitchens will be launched in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami, said Sam Nazarian, CEO of SBE.

SBE is the largest stakeholder in the Creating Culinary Communities consortium, which is owned by SBE, Accor and Simon. Accor has a 50 percent stake in SBE. The consortium plans to open kitchens in Pennsylvania at the King of Prussia Mall, Lenox Square in Atlanta, and the Sanderson London Hotel.

The group expects to open 85 kitchens in 2020 and at least another 100 before 2021 is over.

In Manhattan, Hudson Yards and other nearby companies are served by a ghost kitchen in a Brookfield Properties project. Delivery centers are also developed in shopping centers, storage areas and unused retail spaces.

The group signs a contract with CloudKitchens’ delivery kitchen, led by ex-Uber boss Travis Kalanick, to launch additional delivery centers in Los Angeles.

“We are looking for all properties that are outdated,” said Nazarian.

An analysis by Bernstein shows that the US fast food sector accounts for around 9 percent with $ 282 billion. The delivery expansion is faster than the dine-in and drive-through sales.

Sweetgreen joined Wendy and Chick-fil-A to take a look at the ghost kitchens so they could deliver food beyond the physical limits of their restaurant.

“It’s about opening up additional demand,” said Jonathan Neman, CEO of Sweetgreen, in an interview with WSJ.

One of the hottest trends in food retailing is now the rise of ghost or virtual kitchens. As the world of fast food restaurants (QSRs) becomes increasingly mobile, new technologies and ordering methods are becoming increasingly important.

