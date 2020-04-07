Ghost of Roseanne Has The Message to The Conners?

And Conner is a man of conflicting emotions. Widowed in the heart of The Conners, a spin-off for the murder of ABC’s murdered Roseanne Roseanne Barrthe character in the series premiere, growing close to Louise (Katey Sagal), just to cut things by character. In the sneak above, Dan (John Goodman) confessed to Becky’s daughter (Lecy Goranson) that he misses Louise.

“The guy was talking about how bad I was, and they were right, I missed him, ok? I miss Louise,” Dan said.

“That’s not a bad thing,” Becky said.

“Yeah, because every time I think about what I would do with him — concerts, bowling a few games, anything fun — I feel guilty because I was supposed to do it with your mom,” Dan said.

So, Dan is worried Roseanne is watching him from the afterlife and judging him? Becky says Roseanne wants her to be happy.

“Oh no, no, no,” Dan said. “He made it very clear that when he first started, he wanted me to be miserable all my life.”

“That sounds like him,” Becky admitted.

And then … a message from outside? “He’s here,” Dan said after falling off the shelf.

The Tuesday, April 7 episode of The Conners also features Bev (Estella Parsons) returned from Arizona with the realization that he wanted to use his money to spread happiness, including Mark’s (Ames McNamara) tuition to coding camp. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) tries to persuade his grandmother to give Harris money (Emma Kenney) vice versa.

The Conners air Tuesday, 8 p.m. on ABC.