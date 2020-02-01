“Ghost weapons” investigation: law enforcement officials call on Congress to act

Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News that they have been asking legislators for years to adopt regulations for unserialized firearms, also known as “ghost weapons”.

A ghost pistol was used by the Saugus High School gunner last November, and a ghost assault rifle was used by the suspect to kill California Highway Patrol agent Andrew Moye Jr. last summer.

“Federal law states that you can make your own firearm as long as you do not intend to sell it or transfer it to someone else,” said Carlos A. Canino, Special Agent responsible from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “Los Angeles Field Division. “You can make one. You can make a million and one!”

And Canino says that homemade firearms can easily be made from a gun kit. Gun kits are available for purchase online, and many are already 80 percent assembled when shipped, with the remaining parts needed to complete the assembly of the gun in the same box. No background check is necessary to buy a gun kit, because technically you only buy pieces of metal. Once the buyer has drilled a few holes in the frame and assembled the remaining parts, it is then that he becomes a firearm.

“A person with rudimentary or basic skills can mass produce untraceable guns from the comfort of their own home,” said Canino.

California law states that someone must ask for a serial number when building a firearm in our state, but it is a requirement that law enforcement believes many ignore. That’s why Californian assembler Mike Gipson, who represents Carson, Watts, Wilmington and Torrance, helped pass AB-879 last year to create regulations for gun kits. Governor Gavin Newsom signed this legislation.

“It takes one, that you need to have a state background check to own or buy a lower receiver or an unfinished frame.” said Gipson. “It also creates a database that we did not have before on which actually manufactures these weapons which has a lower receiver or an unfinished frame.”

A buyer will also need to collect the gun kit from a licensed California seller, but this new state law won’t come into force until 2024. We asked Gipson: Why wait four years?

“The Department of Justice needs time to implement the policy, and it needs software and machines to create a database to track when these purchases are taking place,” he said.

He also admitted that this new California law will not stop anyone from going to Arizona or Nevada to buy a gun kit. That’s why he wants Congress to act. We contacted the 27 members of Congress and the United States Senate representing the ABC7 viewing area to obtain their opinion on the regulation of “ghost weapons”. Only 12 responded to our request, including representative Judy Chu of the 27th district of California who said in a statement: “Ghost pistols and 3D printed pistols are designed to undermine our laws so that people deemed too dangerous to have a gun can just build one regardless of whether that person is a terrorist or a domestic assailant. These kinds of loopholes are precisely why we need tougher restrictions on gun access, and no more cowards. “

Chu and several others are now co-sponsors of the “Ghost Guns Are Guns Act”, which was introduced to the House last year. It would change the definition of a firearm to include any combination of parts designed to easily assemble a firearm. California representative Jimmy Gomez of the 34th district and Norma Torres of the 35th district also support the legislation.

“This is not a second amendment question. It is already the law that if you have a weapon, a pistol, you must register it,” said Torres. “So if you buy pieces of it, it makes sense that once you put it together, you save it, or it comes with a certain type of registry.”

“Anything that can be assembled into a weapon should be treated as a weapon, especially the components or something that can turn into a deadly weapon,” added Gomez. “Legislation on ghost weapons is essential.”

But most Democrats in the House admit that even if they passed ghost gun regulations in their rooms, it would be a difficult battle to get legislation passed by the Senate under Republican control.

“We passed a bipartisan background check bill earlier this year in the House, and it is not going anywhere in the Senate,” said representative Nanette Barragan of the 44th district of California. “This bill simply adds phantom weapons to these universal background checks. There is no reason why Senator McConnell should not be able to submit the background check bill currently passed in the Senate.”

ABC7 has also contacted the National Rifle Association and the California Rifle and Pistol Association several times, and has received no response from both.

ATF Tells Us It Now Meets Top Local Law Enforcement Officials To Try To Tackle Ghost Weapons Because Investigators Believe This Is Only The Beginning phantom weapon technology.

“In ten years, 3D printers are going to be so good that someone can make a high-quality, quality gun in their garage,” said Canino.

