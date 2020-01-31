“Ghost weapons” investigation: law enforcement sees unserialized firearms in southern California daily

Local law enforcement and federal officials told Eyewitness News that they now encounter daily serial numberless firearms, also known as “ghost weapons”, in the streets of southern California .

“Forty-one percent, so almost half of our cases are” ghost pistols, “” said Carlos A. Canino, the special agent in charge of the ATF Los Angeles Field division. “What has changed is technology. Technology makes it easy for someone to make it, even to mass produce it.”

Investigators say a “ghost pistol” was used in the November shooting at Saugus High School by the young gunman who killed two classmates and injured three others. A “ghost pistol” was also used by the suspect who killed CHP agent Andre Moye Junior at Riverside last summer.

These weapons can easily be made from a do-it-yourself gun kit. A variety is sold online, including kits to build handguns and rifles. Parts are packaged and can be shipped to anyone. With exercise and basic skills, virtually anyone can build a gun today from the comfort of their own home, said Canino.

“If you can go to one of these big box stores and assemble this type of furniture, if you assemble your children’s Christmas toys, you can make a homemade gun. It’s that simple” said Canino. “Everything comes in one box with the tools you need to do it.”

And there is no age or background check required to purchase a gun kit, because technically, the kit is made up of parts only. Once these parts pierced and assembled, this is when the kit becomes a gun.

Here at Eyewitness News, we bought a gun kit to build a gun and it arrived within 10 days. There were 13 pieces in the box with the exact template included to guide the buyer on where to pierce the gun frame. We haven’t broken through our framework, because in California there are state laws that you need to follow first. This includes requesting a serial number from the Department of Justice before building a pistol or rifle, and most pistol kits do not meet the latest California handgun standards to obtain approval of the serial number.

That being said, Canino says federal officers find more “ghost” pistols on the streets of southern California because they are easier to make, and wonders which criminal or gang member will request a number. standard, because the kits can be shipped to your home without one.

“My biggest concern is that the criminal element can mass produce unserialized and untraceable firearms,” ​​said Canino.

And without a serial number, it often means that investigators have no way of finding the weapons left at the crime scenes.

“When you find one of those pistols that has nothing, what do you do? You go for fingerprints, but it’s hard to get fingerprints on guns. I don’t care what CSI says on Tuesday It’s difficult to remove DNA from guns, “said Canino. “What worries me is that the technology has passed the law. This is not a second amendment question. We have a strong and healthy legal firearms industry in this country and it is a good thing. It’s a matter of public safety. “

Law enforcement officials have urged legislators to pass legislation to regulate gun kits and phantom weapons.

Stay tuned to ABC7 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. Friday when we press state and federal legislators on the issue. We will show you what they think about the regulation of “phantom weapons”, as well as the response of the NRA and the California Rifle and Pistol Association.

