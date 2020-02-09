Ghosts of Terror: Get ready for the next horror series by the creator of the next Haunting of the House horror

Netflix is ​​trying to recreate the success of Mick Flanagan’s horror series, “The Haunting Of Hill House,” with another performance by the acclaimed director. On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced their new project, Midnight Mass.

What we know about “Midnight Mass”

The official script for the “Medieval Mass” says the show follows “an isolated island community [she] experiencing miraculous events – and scary beings – upon the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest”.

There isn’t much for the new series from now on. What information is available revolves around the person associated with the project and the format of the report.

An exciting part of the announcement is the casting. Flanagan will reunite with previously successful actors such as Kate Siegel, Annabelle Gith and Henry Thomas from The Haunting of Hill House, as well as Alex Essoe and Robert Longstreet from Doctor Sleep.

Another key piece of information is that Flanagan will direct each of the seven episodes planned. This is a great sign for the series and highlights Netflix’s faith in him.

Mike Flanagan is a trusted name in horror

Flanagan has developed a name for himself in the world of horror thanks to his work on large and small screens. While the very good Doctor Sleep is fresh in the minds of the public, his work on Gerald’s Game is particularly noteworthy. His guidance and co-authoring efforts to adapt Stephen King have worked extremely well. Flanagan showed his talents in an amazing and tough final product.

His original series “The Haunting of Hill House” caught the attention of the viewer with the intricate plot and careful camera tricks. Putting ghosts on the background of the shots, Flanagan created a tense atmosphere in which he explored the souls of the characters. It has focused on creating a slow and important fuel that would keep the public on the edge of the seats without cheap tricks.

Techniques that tell the story made viewers hook, and “The Haunting of Hill House” became one of Netflix’s worst films. After the success of Season One, Netflix signed Flanagan to a global deal. The deal promised fans a new era of anthology, along with many more. With the announcement of the “Medieval Mass”, we see the fruits of the agreement come to life.

Horror Fans Ready to Put in ‘Midnight Mass’

Netflix is ​​killing it recently with their original content. The upcoming second season of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ has friends very excited and shouting for a release date. Their enthusiasm is equally guaranteed. The first season brought lightning to a bottle and Flanagan’s body of work is extremely impressive.

The “midnight mass” should have horror fans and Netflix users equally excited. It will be interesting to see what Flanagan does by creating a religious and secluded small town. The abilities of this author’s mind are racing and he hopes extremely high. The show could touch on anything from supernatural events to social brainwashing. Fortunately, it touches everything.