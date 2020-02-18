[(g)i-dle-to-make-spring-comeback]

(G)I-DLE will be returning with new tunes!

On February 18, OSEN documented that (G)I-DLE is functioning on a new album and aiming for release in mid-March. According to OSEN, the members will start filming their audio video clip now (February 18 KST).

A source from Cube Amusement verified the information and shared, “(G)I-DLE is at this time filming their audio video. They are operating tricky to get ready [for the album]. Make sure you search ahead to it.”

(G)I-DLE’s previous comeback monitor was “Uh-Oh” final June.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE will be embarking on their earth tour “I-LAND : WHO AM I” in April.

