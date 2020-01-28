Gianna Bryant, 13, would carry on a basketball legacy – KGET 17

Then she had.

Her name was Gianna Maria Onore Bryant. The world, now and forever, knows her by the name of Gigi. His father, Kobe Bryant, called him Mambacita. He was Mamba, of course, and she was going to be the female version of basketball. She was going to play Connecticut and head to the WNBA. It was the plan.

Over the years, the world has watched her go from a baby in her father’s arms to a small child trying to hold her MVP Finals trophy, to her companion at WNBA, college and NBA games in across the country, listening to his father break down the game and watch every detail on the pitch, as he always has.

“Gigi was becoming a special player,” said Russ Davis, female basketball coach at Vanguard University in Southern California and someone who has become close to Bryant in recent years. “It’s hard to predict her future, but with the way she got better and the way she understood the game, she was going to have a brilliant one.”

Gigi was 13 years old. She was one of nine people, her father among them, on the helicopter that crashed Sunday morning on a hill in Calabasas, California, as the group headed for a basketball tournament where she was supposed to play. The helicopter caught fire. The nine people – including two of her teammates – died, officials said.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant had four daughters. Gigi was the group’s baller. She would continue to be named Bryant in basketball. Few things in life made Bryant happier than this achievement.

“I try to watch as many movies as possible,” said Gigi in an interview with Las Vegas affiliate CBS KLAS in 2019, when she and her father attended the opening of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces. “More information, more inspiration.”

She even looked like her father.

The study of the film worked. The same was true for the five, six or seven times a week training sessions that Bryant would organize for Gigi and her teammates on the team he led. They ran the triangular offensive, the one with which Bryant had so much success during his career. Adult men, professionals, the best players in the world, have struggled with the triangle. Bryant had pre-teenage daughters.

“He never shouted or anything,” said Davis. “They just listened to him.”

Earlier this month, Bryant released a short video clip of Gigi in a game. The sequence: dribble-drive, go around the corner, post, wait for the ball to come back, grab, footwork, shoot the fadeaway .

His father’s unstoppable fadeaway.

She scored. Of course.

“Gigi is improving every day,” wrote her father.

Bryant and Gigi went to a home game against UConn against Houston last March. Bryant wore a UConn jersey – just like Gigi – and said on SNY television during an in-game interview that he was delighted that one of his daughters wanted to follow his sneakers and start the family basketball business -ball.

“It’s really cool. It’s pretty cool,” said Bryant. “She started playing football, which I like. But she came to me about a year and a half ago and I said, “Can you teach me the game?” I said, “Sure.” We started to work a little and the next thing you know, it’s become a real passion for her. So it’s wonderful. “

Many of Gigi’s favorite players had ties to UConn, such as Katie Lou Samuelson – she had played for Davis, which led to the initial connection between him and Bryant – and Gabby Williams.

“From what I saw,” said Williams on Monday, “she was going to be much better than me.”

Williams was floored when Gigi told him that she was his favorite player. She would face the Bryants before games, give Gigi her Chicago Sky uniforms, even train with Gigi and her teammates, and be blown away by the difficulty she had to play against them.

“She had the right mindset, so confident, relentless, so mean and aggressive,” said Williams. “And then (she) would step out of the field with the biggest and sweetest smile on her face. But my favorite part about it was how much she loved the game and loved to learn.

“It is intimidating to have to follow in these footsteps,” added Williams, “but she really embraced it.”

Allegiance to UConn made sense in the world. Bryant played in Los Angeles, but he was a guy from Philadelphia. The same goes for UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who was heartbroken by the news of the crash on Sunday. UConn has been the benchmark in female university play for a generation, driven by excellence. Bryant identified with this quality.

UConn was aware of Gigi’s affinity for the Huskies and paid an appropriate tribute. Before his match with the United States National Women’s Team on Monday evening, UConn draped a No. 2 jersey with a bouquet of flowers on the team bench. Gigi wore No. 2 for her father’s team.

WNBA Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd knew Gigi well. Loyd sponsors an AAU team in Seattle. They played against the Bryant team, and over the years, Loyd and Bryant have forged an extremely special and extremely close bond. They looked at themselves as a family.

Her description of Gigi? “Great,” said Loyd.

“When I went to work with Kobe, most kids his age would be on the shelf,” said Loyd. “She stayed still and watched all the time. Didn’t say anything. She was studying basketball. If it didn’t say Kobe, I don’t know what it does. “

Even the NBA players were impressed. Trae Young of Atlanta couldn’t believe it when Bryant told him that Gigi was a big fan of him and was trying to imitate parts of his game. So Young paid tribute on Sunday by opening a Hawks game in a jersey ° 8, before returning to its usual n ° 11.

Young later recalled part of his last conversation with Bryant.

“He said how proud he was of me and how he wanted me to continue to be a role model for growing children, for Gigi,” said Young.

There were similarities in the appearance of the father and daughter – dark and piercing eyes, in particular – but Loyd also saw similarities in the way the father and daughter played the game. Both, a- she said, were methodical. The two were ready to outdo their opponents. Gigi knew who her father was and knew it would mean that a lot of eyeballs would be on her, that comparisons between her and her father in the field were going to be inevitable.

Gigi didn’t care either.

She wanted to be like dad.

“It’s his legacy,” said Loyd.

It is also the legacy of Gigi.

