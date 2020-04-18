Gianna Bryant, Princess of Kobe who was also killed in an accident, was among the WNBA Award Draft Choices

The National Women’s Basketball Association began the virtual concept of 2020 on Friday night by announcing three honorary choices, including the late Gianna Bryant, who was killed in a January helicopter crash with his father, former NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Gigi, as Gianna is best known, was announced as an honorary choice along with Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who were Gigi’s teammates and who also died in the January 26 accident.

Gigi’s mother, Vanessa, posted the work to Instagram, saying it would be “a dream come true” for Gigi to enter the WNBA.

“That will be a dream come true for him,” said Vanessa, at ESPN.com. “Kobe and Gigi love the WNBA. Thank you. I want to congratulate all the draft choices this year. Congratulations. Work hard. Never be satisfied. Use the Mamba Mentality.”

The three girls respected Friday night were teammates, and all were in an accident that killed nine people on January 26 outside Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant is 41 years old.

The WNBA, shortly after the accident, said it would award Gigi, who aspires to play in the league, before complying with 2020 military service.

The first choice taken entirely by New York Liberty in Friday’s draft was Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, a family friend who spoke at the memorial for Kobe and Gigi. Ionescu is the only college Division I player (male or female) in history who scored more than 2,000 points, won 1,000 rebounds and distributed 1,000 assists in his career.

The award for Kobe and Gigi was also held at the NBA 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago during February, where most of the pregame ceremonies dedicated to them included singing “For All We Know (We May Meet Again)”. by Chicago native Jennifer Hudson while Kobe Bryant’s picture is shown in the background shown at the United Center in Chicago.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attended a basketball match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at the Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The NBA has been suspended indefinitely with the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. The virus caused a sudden halt to not only the NBA and its season and playoffs, but the start of the WNBA training camp and the season began later this month and into May.

Coronavirus has stopped sports all over the world and in the United States. There is no schedule for when the sport will start again. The only thing happening now is virtual practice, and virtual drafts, like tonight’s WNBA and the NFL Draft scheduled for next week.