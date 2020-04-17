Gianna Bryant & Teammates Honors WNBA Draft Picks, Vanessa Emotional

Play video content

– Commissioner of the WNBA Cathy Engelbert no wasted time handing over the league to Gianna and her teammates … announcing them as the first three majors of the 2020 draft.

“While it does bring us pain not to see their dreams come to fruition,” Englebert said Friday, “I am grateful and proud to announce them tonight as the honorary draft nominees.”

Family members of the victims of the collapsed thank-you speeches for the award … and when Vanessa Bryant’s time came to speak, things went emotional.

Kobe’s wife – wearing a WNBA sweatshirt owned by Black Mamba – said, “Thank you so much for honoring my GiGi and nominating him as an honorary draft pick this year.”

“Work hard. Don’t care. Use that Mamba Mentality.”

“It’s a dream come true for her. She works tirelessly on a daily basis. She wants to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy. So thank you, thank you for the honor.” to my little girl. “

Vanessa, with tears in her eyes, added, “Kobe and GiGi love the WNBA. This is his sweatshirt. Thanks. I want to congratulate everyone on this year’s draft picks.”

Gianna Bryant and his teammates at the Mamba Academy will be remembered in a big way on Friday night … the WNBA is set to make them honorary picks at the org’s annual draft, according to Vanessa Bryant.

GiGi, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester – that all died in a helicopter crash Kobe Bryant – Get the honor at some point in the television selection process.

Of course, this is a big deal for the trio … they all have WNBA aspirations before their tragic death in January – and Vanessa praised the release on social media Friday.

The league’s performance – which is over completely virtual this year COVID-19 pandemic – scheduled to kick off at 4 PM PT on ESPN.

The WNBA has been the latest in a long line of organizations, celebs and athletes to pay homage to victims following the devastating helicopter wreck.

Remember, the Lakers held the emotional remembrance ceremony before their game against the Trailblazers on January 31 … as players will LeBron James and Anthony Davis obtained tax tattoos.

Meanwhile, UConn – the Gianna school to distribute – also paid tribute to Kobe’s daughter by placing No. 2 jerseys before the game in late January.

Some, like the NBA stud Lou Williams, there are murals by Kobe and GiGi painted for payment following tragedy.

