Gianna Bryant’s Newport Beach School Removes No. 2 Basketball Jersey

NEWPORT BEACH, California (KABC) – Gianna Bryant’s Orange County school took off her basketball jersey during a touching ceremony.

Vanessa Bryant, Gianna’s mother and Kobe Bryant’s widow, posted videos and photos of the ceremony held at Harbor Day School in the Newport Beach area of ​​Corona del Mar. The school has removed jersey # 2 from Gianna.

“My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You have taught us all that an act of kindness is never too small. Mom is always and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita,” said a legend of the Photo.

A bouquet of heart-shaped balloons was placed next to a table with an arrangement of red and pink flowers and the name of Gianna.

“My Gianna. My God, I miss you. I was so lucky to have woken up to see your beautiful face and your amazing smile for 13 years. I wish it was until my last breath. love for the moon and the back Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant, “another legend of the photo read.

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26.

