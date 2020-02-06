Gianna Bryant’s Newport Beach School Removes No. 2 Basketball Jersey

NEWPORT BEACH, California (KABC) – Gianna Bryant’s Orange County school took off her basketball jersey during a touching ceremony.
Vanessa Bryant, Gianna’s mother and Kobe Bryant’s widow, posted videos and photos of the ceremony held at Harbor Day School in the Newport Beach area of Corona del Mar. The school has removed jersey # 2 from Gianna.
“My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You have taught us all that an act of kindness is never too small. Mom is always and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita,” said a legend of the Photo.
A bouquet of heart-shaped balloons was placed next to a table with an arrangement of red and pink flowers and the name of Gianna.
“My Gianna. My God, I miss you. I was so lucky to have woken up to see your beautiful face and your amazing smile for 13 years. I wish it was until my last breath. love for the moon and the back Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant, “another legend of the photo read.
Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26.
