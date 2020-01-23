Giannis Antetokounmpo advises Zion Williamson: don’t rush

Giannis Antetokounmpo said Zion Williamson will be a beast in the NBA, but he advises the New Orleans Pelicans rookie to be patient, work hard and prioritize health.

Williamson, the number 1 overall choice in the 2019 design, made his regular season debut on Wednesday night and burst out with 17 points in the fourth quarter in the Pelicans beating 121-117 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The MVP defender of the Antetokounmpo competition, who spoke at a press conference on Thursday before the Milwaukee Bucks collision with the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday night, was asked if he had seen Williamson’s great performance.

“I know he had his debut yesterday,” he said. I couldn’t see it because it was late (in Paris), but when I woke up, I saw the highlights and saw that I was 17 in the room, which is great.

“I am really excited for him. I am very happy that he was able to go out and make his debut. Of course he is a tough kid and the only advice I would give him is to be patient, hard to work and ensure that you are healthy.

“I saw some highlights and had some problems with his knee. Don’t rush! Don’t rush. It will be a beast, the whole competition knows it will be a beast.”

“Take it step by step, day by day, stay healthy and when you return, you help your team to win and dominate the competition.”

The collision of the Bucks with the Hornets in the AccorsHotel Arena in Paris on Friday evening is a return to Europe for Antetokounmpo. The Greek superstar with Nigerian heritage is a regular visitor to Paris in the off season.

When asked if his background made him a worldwide symbol for NBA basketball, Antetokounmpo said: “I think I am one of the most global players in the NBA, but there are many people worldwide who play in the NBA or in played the past.

“The NBA is doing great, all the games in London, now this game in Paris. Hopefully this is something the NBA can do every year. Fans support us from all over the world, so this is a great initiative because it brings people closer with us. “

While in Paris, Antetokounmpo and his teammates visited the big football institution of the city, Paris Saint-Germain.

“I really like football, I supported Arsenal as a child,” said Antetokoumpo. “My father used to play football. I played football from nine to twelve and then I started playing basketball. When I play FIFA, I always play with PSG.”

“I’m a big fan of Zlatan Ibrahimovic who played here for PSG. When they told us we were going to the PSG stadium, I thought & # 39; I’m leaving & # 39 ;.

“Hopefully we get the chance to meet some of the players, Neymar, Mbappe (in the future), but we had fun. We went to the dressing room, we could kick some balls. The whole experience was fun and we also had some shirts. “

