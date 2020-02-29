Giannis Antetokounmpo stars to end Thunder’s streak and ends in a big loss for Bucks | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to take Milwaukee Bucks to a home blowout 133-86 against Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

It was the Bucks’ third victory of 40 or more points, tying the NBA record for most of those games in a season. The margin was about to be the biggest in the NBA this season. The Los Angeles Clippers beat Atlanta for 49 earlier this season.

The Bucks, who won their fifth consecutive game after leaving the All-Star break, hit 21 triples, most of the season. Both Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton hit four from behind the goal. Each finished with 14 points, as did his Bucks teammate George Hill.

Friday night NBA scores Oklahoma City Thunder 86-133 Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves 125-136 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 118-141 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 99-96 Toronto Raptors

Dallas Mavericks 118-126 Miami Heat

Sacramento Kings 104-101 Memphis Grizzlies

Cleveland Cavaliers 104-116 Pelicans of New Orleans

Detroit Pistons 113-111 Phoenix Suns

Washington Wizards 119-129 Utah Jazz

Denver Nuggets 103-132 Los Angeles Clippers

Oklahoma City did not have the second scorer, Danilo Gallinari, who has not played on the second consecutive night since November. Chris Paul scored 18 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 11 for the Thunder, who had a winning streak of five games.



Paul George scored a total of 24 points, and Los Angeles hit the visit to Denver.

George, who fought offensively in the previous two games with 11 and seven points, connected 6 of 8 triples and 9 of 15 overall from the floor, as the Clippers won their third consecutive game.

Kawhi Leonard contributed 19 points, Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Lou Williams finished with 17 points for Los Angeles, which had seven players with double points. Williams made 5 of 7 shots from behind the goal.





Cleveland Cavaliers 104-116 Pelicans of New Orleans

Rookie Zion Williamson scored 24 points for his tenth consecutive game with at least 20, as host New Orleans defeated Cleveland for his third victory in four games since the All-Star break.

Brandon Ingram scored 29, Jrue Holiday added 22 and E & # 39; Twaun Moore and Nicolo Melli each had 10 for the Pelicans, who were playing their first home game in 15 days and started a three-game home stand for five days .

Collin Sexton tied his personal record with 31 points to lead the Cavaliers, who are only 17-42 but entered the game with a 3-1 record under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who took over when John Beilein resigned during the All-Star break.





Dallas Mavericks 118-126 Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, and Duncan Robinson added 24 to lead host Miami beyond Dallas and run his home record to 24-4.

Dallas guard Seth Curry had 37 career points. The younger brother of the Warriors star, Stephen Curry, made 13 of 15 attempts from the ground, including 8 of 9 in triples, marking a race from beyond the arch.

Miami scored 16 points each from Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, and Heat Bam Adebayo center had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 35th double-double of the season. Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas.





Minnesota Timberwolves 125-136 Orlando Magic

Terrence Ross scored 19 of the 33 highest points of his season in the fourth quarter, when Orlando hosts gave Minnesota their 19th loss in 21 games.

Ross scored seven triples and Nikola Vucevic recorded his best 31st double double (27 points, 10 assists) this season for the Magic, which won five of six after losing eight of its previous nine. Aaron Gordon added his first triple-double in his career with 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell scored 12 of his team’s 28 points in the first quarter, and Juan Hernangomez added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves.





Sacramento Kings 104-101 Memphis Grizzlies

From & # 39; Aaron Fox returned from an absence of a game to score a team maximum of 25 points, while Sacramento survived a frantic end to record a victory over host Memphis.

Playing the second consecutive night, the Kings recovered from an early 12-point deficit to dominate most of the last three quarters to win a second victory in three attempts against Memphis this season, securing the season series.

Despite getting 32 points from Dillon Brooks, the peak of the season, and 25 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas, the highest in his career, the Grizzlies, riddled with injuries, lost their fifth straight.





Washington Wizards 119-129 Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, and host Utah resisted Bradley Beal and Washington to end a streak of four straight losses.

Beal led all scorers with 42 points in 17 of 33 shots and added 10 assists for Washington, which has lost four of five since the All-Star break. He got his tenth game of 40 points of the season and his 17th consecutive game with 25 or more points, tying the franchise record set by Walt Bellamy in 1961-62.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points for Utah, and Jordan Clarkson added 20.





Brooklyn Nets 118-141 Atlanta Hawks

John Collins totaled 33 points and 13 rebounds, and host Atlanta pushed Brooklyn to eighth in the Eastern Conference with a victory.

Collins recorded his ninth game with at least 30 points this season, and his total rebounds, which was the maximum of the game, helped the Hawks reach a 52-38 lead on the boards. Rookie Cam Reddish scored 17 of the 26 highest points of his career in the third quarter. Trae Young collected 22 points and 14 assists for his 25th double.

Spencer Dinwiddie collected 24 points and 13 assists, but shot 6 of 16 from the floor as the Nets lost for the fourth time in five games since the All-Star break. Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 18 points for the Nets, who shot 45.7 percent and hit 18 triples.





Charlotte Hornets 99-96 Toronto Raptors

Terry Rozier made a free kick to break a draw with 2.1 seconds to play when Charlotte defeated host Toronto.

Rozier finished with 18 points. Devonte & # 39; Graham also scored 18 points for the Hornets, who have won two in a row. Miles Bridges had 17 points, P.J. Washington 15 and Bismack Biyombo 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points, 14 in the third quarter, and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row. Norman Powell, who had missed the previous nine games with a broken finger, scored 22. Kyle Lowry had 21 points and OG Anunoby had 16 points and nine rebounds.





Detroit Pistons 113-111 Phoenix Suns

Derrick Rose contributed 31 points when the visit to Detroit broke a seven-game losing streak by beating Phoenix.

The Pistons had not won since February 5, at home, also against Phoenix. Christian Wood contributed 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Brandon Knight contributed 19 points from the bank. Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points and made four assists.





Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists, while DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Rubio contributed with 16 points, 13 assists and six rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added 13 points and five assists.