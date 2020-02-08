Giannis fries James Harden in the All-Star Game Draft

(Photo by Tim Warner / Getty Images)

The Greek freak has jokes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were top NBA voters for the All Star weekend for the second year in a row. Under the new format, which was first introduced in 2018, regardless of the conference they are attending, the captains can create a draft from a pool of eight eligible starters before they start the picks against the reserves in the “second round” To deceive.

The impetus for shaking up a few years ago was to make players sweat (obviously the West scored a ridiculous 196 points in 2016) and hopefully to play to win. It was a great idea; Only in 2018 was the selection of the then captains LeBron and Steph Curry not televised.

The NBA fixed last year and was immediately rewarded with a TV moment when Giannis LeBron playfully rebuked Anthony Anthony’s choice. At the time, Davis was still playing in New Orleans, but his interest in LA was public. Giannis said: “Isn’t that a manipulation?”

This year, during a show hosted on TNT by Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith, Giannis got more giggles. Up to James Harden, Kemba Walker and Trae Young for his final starter selection, he immediately narrowed the field to Kemba and Trae and said, “I want a teammate to pass the ball on.”

James Harden is currently the leader with an absurd 35.4 PPG. But Giannis has a point. Harden is consistently number five in the league in a statistic called “Average Dribble Per Touch”.

For this purpose, Giannis equipped his team with similar, hard-playing people. He’ll need her to show up because the eye test suggests LeBron designed the better team. The full rosters can be found below:

Team LeBron



Appetizers:

Anthony Davis

Kawhi Leonard

Luka Doncic

James Harden

reserves:

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

Nikola Jokic

Jayson Tatum

Chris Paul

Russell Westbrook

Domantas Sabonis

Team Giannis:

Appetizers:

Joel Embiid

Pascal Siakam

Kemba Walker

Trae Young

reserves: