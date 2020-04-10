“Giant Hug”: Structures across the country glow bright blue to thank the frontline workers of the pandemic

New York—CBS New York reports that hundreds of buildings across the country glowed blue on Thursday night, signaling thanks to the forefront people fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The city was a big participant.

From Madison Square Garden to the Broadway Marquee to the One World Trade Center, the city glowed bright blue.

“I hope this huge embrace is made for all healthcare professionals and essential workers,” said Michael Phil, one of the organizers of the “Light It Blue” campaign. I said.

More than 100 buildings and landmarks in New York and 400 venues across the country were illuminated together at 8 PM. Local time on Thursday.

The tribute was thankful to all important workers.

“This is different from what we’ve never seen before, and it’s the work of endangering workers who engage in their daily work of wanting to do something to show what we care about. It depends on the importance. “

The blue is a salute to healthcare professionals, but it also aims to bring a soothing sensation to the city skyline. It is a small band-aid for despair and uncertainty.

“It’s a bright color full of hope,” said Foul.

“We’re saying ‘We’re there for you’,” said Broadway League chairman Charlotte St. Martin.

“What we can do is draw us together with the whole community. It’s very exciting,” added St. Martin.

There were no buildings too high or windows too small to participate.

Organizers hope it is only the first of many weekly tributes. “Because everyone cares very much about literally putting life at the forefront of life every day.”

