Giants ’Eli Manning will retire after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Eli Manning withdrew from the NFL after 16 seasons exactly as he wanted, as a hard-working, career-long New York Giant who did his way to lead the franchise to two Super Bowls.

39-year-old Manning said he had no regrets and officially ended his career on Friday at a full news conference surrounded by his family, friends and former teammates and coaches and two Lombardi trophies.

Manning said he had no immediate plans, although he admitted that he would miss the time with teammates, the preparation and the beers in the back of the bus after victories. He plans to spend some time reliving the positive memories, entertaining himself and being an assistant coach in his daughter’s third-class basketball team. A job at the Giants is a possibility, he said.

“From the very first moment I did it my way,” said the restrained Manning, who comes from a famous football family. “I couldn’t be anyone else than who I am. No doubt I would have made the fans, the media, even the front office more comfortable as a rah-rah man.

“But I am not,” said Manning. “Ultimately, I choose to believe that my teammates and the fans have learned to appreciate that. What they received was pure genuine Eli. “

The Giants also made their career as a leading passerby in almost every category in a career that began after New York took over from the Chargers on design day in 2004. He led the Giants to titles after the 2007 and ’11 seasons and beat the Patriots both times.

Manning had a series of 222 consecutive starts between the end of his rookie year and late in the 2017 season. His last season ended when he was replaced by rookie Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback after two games. He had a final hurray, starting and winning a game about the dolphins after Jones was wounded in December.

“That was my goodbye and I will cherish a moment forever,” said Manning.