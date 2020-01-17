Giants hire the first trainer in MLB history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach in a major league in baseball history on Thursday when she was named assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler.

Major League Baseball confirms that Nakken is the major’s first coach. Nakken is a former Sacramento State softball star who joined the club in 2014 as a baseball intern. You and Mark Hallberg, who was also named as an assistant on Thursday, will ensure top performance together with a close team atmosphere.

Kapler, who said during the winter meetings that he would hire some coaches for non-traditional roles, said in a text message that Nakken would be in uniform.

The team said Nakken was responsible for “developing, producing and managing a number of the organization’s health and wellness initiatives and events.”

The NBA has several female assistant coaches. The NFL’s San Francisco 49ers are playing in the NFC championship game this Sunday and have Katie Sowers as an offensive assistant.

In Sacramento State, Nakken worked three times from 2009 to 2012 as an all-conference player and four times as Academic All American. In 2015, she earned a Masters in Sports Management from the University of San Francisco.

“Alyssa and Mark are highly respected members of the organization and I am pleased that they will now focus their talents on building a successful culture in the clubhouse,” said Kapler. “In every organization, the environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different. This is the reason why Mark and Alyssa will not only support the rest of the coaching staff in the field, but will also focus on promoting a clubhouse culture that, among other things, promotes peak performance through a deep sense of cooperation and teamwork. “

San Francisco also signed left-handed Drew Smyly on a one-year contract. Smyly drove a combined 4-7 with a 6.24 ERA over 25 appearances with 21 starts and 114 innings between Texas and Philadelphia last season.

___

