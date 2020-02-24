Gibbs and Mooney direct Notre Dame to a victory towards browsing Miami

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — T.J. Gibbs scored 19 factors and made 5-of-six a few-ideas, John Mooney notched his country-leading 22nd double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and warm-taking pictures Notre Dame rolled to an 87-71 victory Sunday more than Miami.

Prentiss Hubb added 15 details and 10 helps as the Battling Irish (17-10, eight-eight Atlantic Coastline Meeting) received for the sixth time in 8 online games.

DJ Vasiljevic, Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly each individual scored 12 details for the Hurricanes (14-13, six-11), who saw their a few-activity win streak snapped.

Notre Dame converted 14 of 31 from three-point selection, which includes 10 of 18 in the first 50 percent though creating a 48-29 direct.

Miami never obtained closer than 14 points in the 2nd half, that becoming at 58-44 with 13: 39 to go, in advance of the Irish surged to a commanding 80-54 gain at six: 24 remaining.

Significant Picture

Miami: Barring an computerized NCAA Tournament berth by profitable the ACC Tourney, the Hurricanes are scrambling for even an NIT bid. They never have to end around .500 by rule, but reaching that optic would assistance as they head into their remaining three typical-year game titles — all against teams earlier mentioned them in the standings.

Notre Dame: The Irish ongoing to make a late thrust toward NCAA Event at-significant thought. If they can get their four remaining typical-period video games, including No. 8 Florida Condition at household, they’ll head into the ACC Tourney with 21 victories. Operating in opposition to them is an -five mark so far against ranked groups and no wins in opposition to at the moment above-.500 ACC clubs.

UP Up coming

Miami: The Hurricanes are off right until heading to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Notre Dame: The Irish visit Boston School on Wednesday, searching to avenge a 73-72 household loss to the Eagles in December.