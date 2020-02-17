[gibraltar-encouraged-by-spanish-‘pragmatism’-on-publish-brexit-ties]



FILE Image: The Rock of the British abroad territory of Gibraltar, traditionally claimed by Spain, is observed from the Spanish aspect of the border following United kingdom remaining the European Union on Friday, near La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, February one, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Image

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Gibraltar is inspired by Spain’s “pragmatism” on its crucial demand that their mutual border remain fully open up immediately after the Brexit transition time period expires at the close of 2020, its deputy main minister stated on Monday.

Spain claims sovereignty above the port at the mouth of the Mediterranean that it ceded to Britain in 1713 just after a war. Nevertheless, in a 2002 referendum 99% of Gibraltarians turned down any idea of Britain sharing sovereignty with Spain.

Britain formally left the European Union on Jan. 31 but continues to be sure by EU legislation and rules till the close of the yr. Brexit has complicated relations among EU member Spain and Gibraltar, a British abroad territory.

“There are individuals who say that Spain will have to capitalize on the seemingly historic option she now has to recuperate sovereignty about Gibraltar right after 300 a long time,” Joseph Garcia told a convention in Brussels, referring to Brexit.

But Garcia claimed the centre-remaining government of Spanish Primary Minister Pedro Sanchez did not appear to be inclined to acquire that line.

“Sanchez has identified as himself for a diverse approach, a single which puts a historic sovereignty problem to one particular side and focuses on the chance we now have to create an area of shared prosperity on both of those sides of the border,” Garcia told the convention at the European Plan Centre.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya has also echoed Sanchez’s words and phrases, Garcia reported, by stressing the value of solving day-to-day problems for citizens.

“We will not agree on every little thing, but it is this pragmatism that results in the area in which we can chat.”

Gibraltar has a population of 32,000 and, at the end of December, around 14,400 workers were being commuting there from Spain. It also welcomes some 10 million holidaymakers per 12 months, a sector accounting for about a quarter of its financial state.

Garcia famous that the European Union experienced frequent journey places agreed with the likes of Switzerland and Iceland.

“There is no need to have to reinvent the wheel,” he stated.

Garcia recalled that Spanish dictator Francisco Franco closed the land border with Gibraltar in 1969, even chopping telecom hyperlinks. It only reopened to pedestrians in 1982 and automobiles in 1985.

“(It) had a devastating impact on everything close to it. This are unable to be authorized to transpire all over again,” Garcia said.

