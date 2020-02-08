Gift of the Taurus Moon by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

The Taurus Moon is excellent for putting you in contact with your appetite. Something to keep in mind: there is really no fixed future, only potential futures that are more or less likely to happen, depending on an important factor – your attention. Use the powerful power of your mind’s eye to focus on what you want for yourself and the world.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Boredom will ensure that you do something else. Take the hint or boredom will develop into something completely different, for example: irritation, anger, frustration and resentment.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Because you are really excited to see others succeed, you will support the people around you and make them feel loved. This excellent karma will quickly wave back to embrace you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Life works like an Amazon wish list. If you want something, and make it specific, public and convenient for others to give it to you, you are much more likely to receive it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). The emptiness of desire is difficult to fill, because it only wants what it desires. Try to put some creativity into it. That is at least formable. It gives you something to work with. It means; it will suffice.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Anxiety can be just as specific, congenital and uncontrollable as eye color. Don’t blame yourself for being scared, even if others aren’t scared of the same thing. Your wariness can actually be due to greater intelligence.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). People can be very patient if they know that at the end of the row there is exactly the thing they want. It is the uncertainty about that end result that causes a lot of fear. How can you make them more self-assured?

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). “If everyone is somebody, then nobody is somebody,” said the operetta writer W.S. Gilbert – entitled to all accounts. Everyone is someone, and if there is any meaning here, it is because of many of us.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). This comes directly from the muses. To be really brilliant, you cannot think too much about what you are doing. That interferes with the tunnel. Just let it come through you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Wherever the stuff was, there is usually more. Go back to the source; repeat what worked. Save the thing that didn’t work, but you still have a feeling about it. After all, you are usually ahead of your time.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Weight is an important factor in travel comparisons. If you want to go high, fast or gracefully, you have to ease your burden. Whatever you bring down, get rid of it.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). The brain is a master predictor. That is why it is so annoying to hear half a conversation. It involuntarily occupies the brains of others to solve a puzzle that will never be solved.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You learn so much by being involved with people. It is something that cannot be duplicated. As much as you dream of a trouble-free existence, the hassle is, so often, the whole point.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (1 February). Your heart will be so open this year. Feelings will jump from media, people, even objects and have such an impact on your experience. Also remarkable: your private life will be fascinating for outsiders. You could consider writing a book and it would be well received. You are asked to speak and ask for advice. Leo and Ram love you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 40, 12, 3 and 9.

APOTROPAIC SYMBOLS: GROTESQUERIE: As a child of the 80s, the word “coarse” was one of the most used words in my teenage vocabulary, and it continues to turn around for good and bad. It seemed to me that my young tongue was the perfect combination of fresh, subversive, and potentially descriptive of almost everything my teenage experience went through, from unattractive food to ordinary requests that I accidentally didn’t want to fulfill, to the wrong color combination of socks to shirt. In fact, it was hard to find things that I didn’t consider “coarse” at a certain level. The feeling of lotion, the sound of parental advice, a sister chewing, a brother breathing … it was all “coarse” “And best of all, when I said that, my parents didn’t like it.

Would you believe that evil spirits do not like “coarse”? That is at least what the builders have believed over the centuries, and that is why repulsive beings adorn so many structures, especially in Europe in the 12th and 13th centuries, when brickwork was designed to disgust the spirit world. Grotesque building ornaments came in many forms, including gargoyles, terrifying faces, demons, animal hybrids, folk art creatures, hunky punks and sheela after performances. It was believed that these horrible looking creatures discourage anyone from the wrong side of the spiritual world (including witches and evil spirits) from staying out of the cathedrals, churches, castles, and the like.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Pop star Harry Styles is nowadays under the public microscope, every tweet, Instagram and gestures are a cause of commotion for fans. Styles was born when the sun, Venus and Mars in Aquarius were the sign that belongs to the people, to the people. Moon in harmonious Libra adds an airy air sign to the mix that indicates an unconscious social style.

