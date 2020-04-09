Gifts from President Trump consist of boxing glove, painted trays, historical viola

WASHINGTON — What earth leader could resist a “Million Dollar Baby” boxing glove signed by director Clint Eastwood? Or a decoupage tray featuring a painting of President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago vacation resort? Or how about a sports jersey?

The once-a-year checklist of gifts that Trump has dispensed to overseas leaders is out, and the Condition Division report reveals some eclectic flavor in his present-providing. The report is despatched to Congress.

Amid the presents from the president that carried the most financial price: a custom pewter tea established for Chinese President Xi Jinping, valued at $2,629 a constrained version guide set of “The Expedition of Lewis and Clark,” valued at $2,500, supplied to then-British Key Minister Theresa May a personalised cricket bat and image of President Dwight Eisenhower at a match in Pakistan, valued at $1,650, and specified to Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Kahn.

The Eastwood-signed boxing glove went to Japanese Key Minister Shinzo Abe and was valued at $1,789. Abe also received framed, signed photos of golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, a nod to the two leaders’ shared like of golf. The pics have been valued at $2,263.

The trays showcasing Mar-a-Lago went to a handful of leaders from Caribbean nations and South The us. Every tray is valued at $550.

Amongst the sports jerseys the president provided was a framed D.C. United Jersey signed by Zoltan Stieber, then a member of the soccer group. The jersey went to Hungarian Key Minister Viktor Orban and was valued at almost $1,700.

The president and very first girl Melania Trump also gave an assortment of gifts to planet leaders and their spouses. Among the most noteworthy gifts: a silver poppy brooch in a White Home wooden jewellery box and custom leather presentation box for Queen Elizabeth II, valued at $3,750 and a historic viola and framed image of composer Aaron Copland for Japanese Emperor Naruhito, valued at $3,766.