Gig Economy ensures the next interruption in payroll accounting

Payroll has barely bothered since direct payment was introduced to speed up workers’ access to earned wages. But a new generation of workers is now driving tremendous changes in the way companies employ and pay for talent. Your participation in the gig economy is a major driver of these shifts.

Thanks to data automation and faster payment, the technology has reached a point where professionals no longer have to wait for a paycheck once or twice a month. Needs-based access to wages is quickly penetrating the wage structure, and Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp says employers have just got used to the idea that young millennial and Gen Z workers are the norm these days consider.

“We are definitely seeing an increasing demand for faster payment cycles,” he told PYMNTS, noting that this younger generation of workers was entering puberty and adulthood as the gig economy expanded.

“Someone who is just completing his studies, gets a job and is told that he is paid twice a month, the employee may think to himself: ‘I don’t necessarily live that way, my expenses don’t come in. ‘”Said Beauchamp. “That doesn’t make much sense to them. They may have experience at school or high school if they work with faster payment cycles when performing.”

Paylocity recently announced the launch of its on-demand payment service, which provides employees with on-demand access to earned wages – usually part of the entire paycheck. The company is the latest provider of payroll solutions to introduce such a feature as demand for faster access to earned wages increases.

Employers test the water

As more and more professionals take on part-time jobs and gig jobs, they are demanding their experience with companies like Uber from their employers to receive payouts daily or even several times a day.

However, according to Beauchamp, these employers will not necessarily get involved in this ability immediately.

“When we launched On Demand Payment, we saw that customers weren’t exactly willing to turn it on,” he said. “You yourself are trying to understand what the effects of this are.”

For example, employers of hourly workers must ensure that workers who access part of their wages have actually worked the hours for which they are remunerated, and this must be confirmed by approvals from superiors and managers.

Today, Beauchamp said, it is typical for employees to only withdraw a small portion of their paychecks on demand. However, with the normalization of the on-demand salary access model, companies will have to get used to the fact that their employees can access larger parts of their paychecks when necessary. A shift, he said, will affect employers’ compliance with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). as well as in cash flow management.

“If you tackle this to the nth degree, where everything happens every day or several times a day, it has an absolute impact on cash flow,” he noted. “The way this is currently used is for smaller payouts, but if you think about how this changes over time, the impact on cash flow will be more of a factor.”

Prepare for further malfunctions

Beauchamp said while employers are immersed in the potential new reality of real-time wages, the way in which professionals want to be paid is still disrupting.

Although direct deposit remains the standard for many professionals looking to receive money, younger workers who prefer digital wallets and apps like Venmo may increasingly prefer virtual payroll cards to facilitate these withdrawals.

He also highlighted the broader shifting traits of young millennium and Gen Z workers and described them as a generation that prefers to work in a wide range of skills and learn through digital channels like YouTube. As such, there is an even broader impact on overall human capital management as employers have the ability to better provide consumer-like communication and learning management technologies to their youngest employees in the workplace.

This pursuit of diversified skills is a factor in the acceptance of the gig economy among younger generations, which enables them to use a range of talents and skills. Beauchamp said he saw this demand with even greater disruptions in payroll.

“A Gen Z or younger millennium is looking for a variety of skills tied to an organization that goes beyond what we’ve seen historically,” he said. “That means if I do two, three or four different things for an employer to improve my skills, it can mean that there are two, three or four different remuneration rates involved.”

“It offers this gigantic economy within a single employer,” he said.

For the employer, this means a new complexity in terms of the final calculation of wages. In this scenario, multiple managers in different departments need to track the hours worked by a single employee across multiple skill sets, then consolidate that information and work together to ensure accuracy. Businesses need to rethink how to launch new gigs and how to identify the value of these jobs.

“It is very early,” said Beauchamp. “We haven’t seen much of it yet – but as Gen Zs become a bigger part of the workforce, this conversation will grow.”

