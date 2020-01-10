Gigglewaters in Safety Harbor raises money for Australia through “Crocodile Dundee”

Loading...

SAFETY HARBOR, Florida (WFLA) – The Gigglewaters Social Club and screening room are organizing a fundraiser and showing the film “Crocodile Dundee” to help protect wildlife in Australia from the ongoing forest fire.

According to the latest update from NBC News, the fires have killed 24 people since the outbreak of the September fire and set fire to around 32,400 square kilometers.

Scientists estimate that more than 1 billion animals were killed in the fires. This emerges from a report by NBC News quoting a professor of ecology at the University of Sydney.

That’s all Gigglewaters and owner Rachel Wilson want

Help.

Wilson is very upset with the shooting of the bush fires and injured wildlife – and for good reason. She has a family in the country who shared photos with her.

“I have aunts and uncles and cousins ​​and a lot of family members down there and the devastation they shared with me is just amazing. I mean the photos from the window, how it looks every day in Sydney, the lack of sunshine, the lack of rain, ”said Wilson.

She has spent time in Australia herself and said that videos of koalas affect her the most.

“I had the opportunity to hold a koala and it was a very special moment to get in touch with this creature. It’s just so cute and peaceful and calm,” said Wilson. “And just to see the pieces of injured koalas and kangaroos on Facebook, the wildlife is so diverse and seeing them suffer and not understanding what is happening is heartbreaking.”

She wants to raise as much money as the shop can on Saturday, hoping to have an impact on wildlife conservation.

To achieve this, Gigglewaters shows “Crocodile Dundee” five times a day to raise money for those affected.

Wilson said one of the shows was already sold out.

However, there will be much, much more than just the film.

“We have a charity that we’re going to sell. And that’s a $ 5 shot. 100 percent of the proceeds go to that. We sell shrimp on the barbie. We’ll grill and sell them all day,” said Wilson.

The Monin company comes with two special cocktails and

A cocktail in which all the proceeds go to the trouble.

“Good

is giving away two pairs of tickets to the Australian Pink Floyd Show. were

We will be running 50 to 50 raffles on all of our screenings

Pick up everything we can, ”Wilson smiled.

All funds raised will be donated to the Royal Society

preventing cruelty to animals and saving wildlife information and

Educational services.

Times and tickets for “Crocodile Dundee” can be found here.

LATEST WFLA + HEADLINES: