Gigi and Bella Hadid are dating in photos from Moschino’s spring / summer 2020 campaign! | Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Kaia Gerber, Tyra Banks

Wed, January 22, 2020 at 12:03 p.m.

Gigi Hadid and Bella hadid are rock sisters!

The model siblings are part of MoschinoFrom the spring / summer 2020 campaign, unveiled Wednesday January 22.

Creative Director Jeremy Scott and photographer Steven Meisel reunited to bring “Moschinorama”, an all-female rock band, with a VK host played by Tyra Banks.

The group also includes Kaia Gerber, Imaan Hammam and Adut Akech, and was designed by Carlyne Dudzeele Deer. The campaign is set to “It’s a Cool World” by Karla DeVito.

