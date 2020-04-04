Gigi Goode comes out as a gender fluidity after the glory of the Snatch Game

Gigi Goode on the Drag Race track. (OO)

Gigi Goode opened up about gender inequality in Drag Race season 12, explaining that she feels like “all and nothing”.

Gigi spoke confidently about her identity as men and women while highlighting how she played the Snatch Game.

The Drag Race star has admitted that she is terrified of her performance, Maria the Robot, because she “relies too much” on developing femininity.

“I’ve always been the one who has been the victim of gender bias all my life,” the 12-year-old queen explained.

“I think I’m always a female or a male, even though I’m not a drag.”

At the revealing camp, Gigi shared how her family had helped her speech throughout her life.

“Growing up I have always longed for feminine things.

“I wanted to wear dresses in school. I kind of just feel like there’s no point in writing anything about gender.

The 21-year-old admitted that this was the first time she had talked about her manhood.

I don’t think I’ve ever said a word aloud but I think it’s water.

“Sometimes I realize I’m too masculine, sometimes I notice I’m too feminine. I think I am all and am not. ”

Gigi said “they are so grateful to have the women who have made me the person I am today”.

He explained that when he was 12, his mother took him to visit his uncle who told him about queer culture and the LGBT + community, and he was the first person to tell him about RuPaul.

“That’s the main reason I feel comfortable.”

On Twitter, fans were very pleased with Gigi.

Gigi Goode’s article shows hopefully how the support and acceptance of LGBTQ + children can help make the whole process of fun ❤️🌈 # DragRace12 pic.twitter.com/9TMD5RK3wL

– John Dominic Zafe (@jzzafe) April 4, 2020

Imagine looking flawless and being so talented😍 I love Gigi, gender fluid royal #DragRace pic.twitter.com/pMNelzeAcJ

– Kyren Listerine ⎊ ⧗ (@kyren_l) April 4, 2020

Gigi Goode using a meaningless platform to come out as a sexfluid pic.twitter.com/IF7MHdnX0x

– BettieWoodStock River March 28th (@BettieWoodQueen) April 4, 2020

Gigi left that week and was named the winner of the Snatch Game, beating a tough contest from Jackie Cox, who played Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Defenders Brita and Aiden dropped the first one, while RuPaul asked Aiden to leave again after joining Frozen’s “Let It Go.”