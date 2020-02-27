gigi-goode-suggests-she’s-more-than-just-a-glance-queen

For the reason that of the show’s output timetable, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race time 12 have been anxiously waiting months for the environment to look at them sashay into the Werk Place for the to start with time. One these kinds of queen is Los Angeles’ Gigi Goode. At 21, she’s the season’s youngest competitor, but she’s out to verify herself with unique appears, a self-conscious sense of humor, and a minor support from mom at the stitching equipment. We were lucky plenty of to catch some time with Gigi before her time of Drag Race had her jet-location across the country to study what would make the queen tick, and to get a preview of the highly predicted season forward. Gigi also advised us about her eclectic sources of inspiration (ranging from children’s publications to Jessica Lange on American Horror Tale) and defined why she “breaks via the cardboard walls” of the box that stylish queens are normally put into.

To see how Gigi Goode and the rest of her competitiveness reasonable, tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race time 12, premiering this Friday, February 28, on VH1.