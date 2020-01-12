Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik celebrate his birthday in New York! | Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Loading...

Sun, January 12, 2020 at 12:14 a.m.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back!

The 24-year-old model stood near the 27-year-old singer as they headed for dinner on Saturday evening (January 11) in New York.

The couple went out for the night to celebrate Zayn28th birthday, Sunday 12. They were also joined by GigiSister Bella hadid and brother AnwarThe girlfriend of Dua Lipa.

Fans have started to speculate about the holidays Zayn and Gigi were back together based on these social media posts.

Almost a year ago, it was reported that Gigi and Zayn had ended their relationship after reconciling months earlier.

