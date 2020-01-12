Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik hold new photos and generate rumors about reconciliation! – Up News info

Loading...

The former couple was seen time and time again and managed to quickly shake up new dating rumors as they walked together. In addition, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid laughed happily while talking about something.

The two felt comfortable last night, on January 11, celebrating the birthday of Zayn, who turned 27!

It seems that the former member of One Direction really wanted his girlfriend to be back for her big day and she quickly accepted his invitation.

Does this mean that they have become stronger again?

Judging by how hospitable they were, many hopeful fans and porters of the couple would say that they have certainly rekindled their relationship.

The supermodel and the singer looked very cheerful and filled the PDA during their walk to the IL Buco restaurant in New York.

As soon as the people on social networks came across the photos of the paparazzi, the speculations they had collected began to run.

At the moment, however, the dazzling model and the former One Direction member have not yet confirmed that they are really together again, but that has not prevented their followers from celebrating it.

After all, the images seem fairly simple!

They show Gigi with his arm wrapped around Zayn and look as elegant as always in a wise jacket, matching pants and white turtleneck.

The singer looked just as elegant while he wore a printed jacket and light blue jeans.

However, they were not alone at the time, since the couple was also accompanied by Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, and her close friend, singer Dua Lipa.

The two were walking near Zayn and Gigi, and they were smiling too!

Do you think they’re really romantic again or are they just good friends today?



