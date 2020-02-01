Gigi Hadid hates the gym. This is what she does instead ...

Staying fit and healthy is an important part of your job if you’re a world-famous supermodel like Gigi Hadid.

She has no free time – even when she is on the go. But there is a deal breaker for Hadid when he’s on the go … the gym.

“I just can’t go to the gym and run – I’d rather die,” she said to Condé Nast Traveler.

So what is she doing instead?

Hadid’s workout without a gym

Instead of sweating in the gym, where many other celebrities tame their wiggle movements, Hadid prefers to exercise outdoors every day, especially when she travels the world.

“I grew up outdoors, so making the most of the landscape is my favorite thing to do,” she said during an interview with Shape. “I ride my bike everywhere and swim in the sea at every free moment.”

She also loves horse riding and volleyball.

Your favorite training of all

Boxes! It’s Hadid’s workout, and it sounds pretty good.

“She hit me in the face once. Heavy. It was bad, “said her trainer Rob Piela to Elle magazine in 2016.” My nose hurt for three months. “

During Reebok’s #NeverPerfect panel, Shape reports that Hadid expressed her love of sport and the importance of being judged by performance, not appearance.

“When I go to the Gotham Gym, it’s like my big brothers. They don’t care about me as a model or what my body looks like. They take care that I give a good punch, and that’s how I want to be judged in my sporting area, because I’m proud of that. “

