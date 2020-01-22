Gigi Hadid opens on her biggest failure | Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid becomes frank about his biggest failure.

The 24-year-old model revealed that she thought she had failed when she did not need the voice to defend herself.

“I think my biggest failures in my life and career were when I didn’t have – or I wasn’t old enough to have – the confidence to defend myself when I knew what was going on. tray was not correct ” Gigi told i-D magazine.

She continued, “I didn’t think I had the voice to speak. I suppose that through these disappointments in myself, or by disappointing others with my actions, I really could learn. I try to grow from everything. “

Gigi added that overcoming past failures involves “having a really honest conversation with yourself … that forces you to look at things from all angles and forces you to be in the place of others.”

