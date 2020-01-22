Gigi Hadid, Paris Jackson and Bella Hadid are walking in the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show! | Bella Hadid, Boy George, Cindy Bruna, Dita Von Teese, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jean Paul Gaultier, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Paris Jackson, winnie harlow

Gigi Hadid gives off sailor’s vibrations when walking on the track during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show Wednesday January 22 at the Théâtre Du Chatelet in Paris, France.

24-year-old model walked the runway alongside her sister Bella hadid and Paris jackson.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Gigi Hadid

Other models that worked in the show included Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Winnie harlow, Dita Von Teese, and Cindy Bruna.



Boy george performed during the show as the models walked on the runway.

Last week, Jean Paul announced that he was retiring.

More than 25 photos inside the models during the fashion show…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB

Photos: Getty Images

Posted to: Bella Hadid, Boy George, Cindy Bruna, Dita Von Teese, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jean Paul Gaultier, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Paris Jackson, winnie harlow