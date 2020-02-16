[gigi-hadid-shares-throwback-photo-of-zayn-malik-for-valentine’s-working-day]

Gigi Hadid is producing her rekindled romance with Zayn Malik Instagram official!

The 24-12 months-outdated product shared a throwback photograph of the 27-calendar year-previous singer on Valentine’s Day.

“HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019,” she captioned the snap on her disposable movie Instagram account.

Gigi and Zayn to start with sparked rumors that they have been back together in December when she posted an Instagram tale, tagging his mother.

They were being then viewed out arm in arm celebrating his birthday a pair of months later on, mainly confirming they were being back again on.

If you forgot, the few broke up in January 2019, and Zayn had explained a few of genuinely sweet points about Gigi on Twitter months after.