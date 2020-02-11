Gigi Hadid wears a warm coat for the Proenza Schouler show | Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber

Tue 11 February 2020 at 12:36 am

Gigi Hadid greet the cameras when he leaves his apartment in New York on Monday morning (February 10).

The 24-year-old model wore an oversized black denim coat on her way to the Proenza Schouler fashion show, where she walked the runway next to Kaia Gerber and Doutzen Kroes.

Gigi wore a striking red pea coat, next to DoutzenIs rich brown and KaiaIs strong black in color.

Celebrity guests at the show included Emily Ratajkowski, Issa Rae, Little Women’s Eliza Scanlen, Liya Kebede, and Carolyn Murphy.

During the weekend, Gigi walked in the Tom Ford show in Los Angeles.

